Explained: Why Barcelona's pre-season clash against Juventus has been cancelled just hours before kick-off

- Barcelona call off game against Juventus
- Game was scheduled for July 22
- Bout of viral gastroenteritis within the squad
WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish giants were due to play against the Serie A side on July 22 at Levi Stadium in California as part of a tour including Real Madrid. However, the game against Juventus has been postponed due to a bout of viral gastroenteritis among the Barca squad.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match may be played at a later date, considering the financial loss both clubs would suffer from its cancellation. However, no announcement about it being rearranged has been made.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT'S NEXT FOR BARCELONA? They will face Arsenal on Thursday, followed by a game with Real Madrid on Saturday.
