Experienced Kimani, Masawa among five to extend contracts with Nairobi City Stars

The club are tying down key players who ensured they fought and earned promotion back to the top-tier from NSL

Experienced Anthony ‘Muki’ and Calvin Masawa have extended their contracts with the newly-promoted Kenyan Premier League ( ) outfit Nairobi City Stars.

Nairobi City Stars – who have lost Levis Opiyo and Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu to and Wazito FC respectively – have continued to tie down the players who played critical roles in their 2019/20 promotion campaign.

Three others have joined Kimani and Masawa in prolonging their stays with the Kawangware-based club.

“Save for centre-back Wycliffe Otieno who renewed his contract for one more year, four others namely Kimani, Masawa, Charles Otieno Oduro and Davis Agesa have committed to the club for a further two seasons,” Nairobi City Stars announced.

Masawa, who hails from Migori county, has served the Nairobi club for nine years since his 2011 arrival and remains the longest-serving star.

Kimani would have been the longest-serving player at the club had not ditched the team in 2009 for where he won the Premier League title that same year. He returned after 10 years to help the club mount a successful campaign in the National Super League (NSL).

“Oduro and Agesa have been standout players and, together with Masawa, ensured the squad survived relegation last season,” the statement added.

Otieno was signed from in 2019 and formed an almost impervious backline defence unit with former AFC captain Salim ‘Shitu’ Abdalla.

Their partnership is mostly credited for helping Nairobi City Stars concede just 18 goals in the NSL season.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patrick Korir revealed further reports concerning other players will be made public soon.

“The five extended their contracts after receiving the nod from the technical bench. It gives the team stability going forward,” Korir told the club’s portal.

“Discussions are still ongoing with other players and the list of extensions should grow further in the weeks to come.”

The contract extension by the five takes the number of players who have confirmed their stay with the coach Sanjin Algic-led side to 11.

Nairobi City Stars boast of a 25-member playing unit.

Experienced Peter Opiyo and former AFC Leopards star Aziz Okaka signed deals that will ensure they remain until when the 2020/21 season concludes.

Striker Ezekiel Odera and goalkeeper Jacob Osano signed two-years deals each.