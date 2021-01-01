Experienced goalkeeper Odhiambo among 14 released by Western Stima

The club's chair Jobita stated the decision to offload the players was informed by the need to have a smaller squad that is more manageable

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita has confirmed the release of 14 players from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side.

Experienced goalkeeper Samuel 'Abawa' Odhiambo, Marvin Ayoro, Devans Shakil, Sharif Khaemba, Spencer Obura, Austin Wahongo, Darryl Odhiambo, Wycliffe Aguero, Hamid Ali, Ezekiel Wadanda, Vincent Oluoch, Abdirahman Mango and Mark Ochieng are the released players.

Confirming the development, Jobita said the move was informed by the need to trim the playing unit to one more manageable.

"That [release of players] is normal in football because you cannot keep a number that you cannot manage," the chair told Goal on Friday.

"I used to have a number of 30 players and I felt I should have a size that I can manage. I am intending to have about 20 and because I have released 14, it means I have 16 remaining with us so far.

"The main target is to have either 20 or 23 and definitely I am going to sign some new ones to fill those gaps."

Western Stima have been struggling since the season began and recently found themselves dealing with match-fixing allegations.

Jobita had also stated the current players were unable to save their season, stressing the need for new ones.

"We must bring in new players in the short transfer window," Jobita said earlier.

"I am afraid the players we have cannot get us out of our current position. So we have to get players who will help us move upwards on the table before it is too late.

"I am waiting for the report from the technical bench and then we implement it as soon as possible.

"We want to perform well in the remaining matches of the season and we must have players who will help us achieve the same."

In a bid to change the tide of poor performance, the Powermen recently appointed former Sony Sugar and Thika United head coach Abdalla Juma in place of Paul Ogai.

Western Stima, 17th with just seven points, will play Kakamega Homeboyz in their next FKF Premier League encounter on Saturday, February 20 after the 2-2 draw against Ulinzi Stars last time out.