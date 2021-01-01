EXCLUSIVE: Zoo FC finally endorse FKF & StarTimes broadcast deal

Goal can exclusively reveal the Kericho-based outfit have now handed in their signed endorsement to the federation

Zoo FC have finally endorsed the Football Kenya Federation and StarTimes broadcast deal.

The Kericho-based giants were among the three ‘rebel’ clubs which initially refused to endorse the deal and at one point were suspended from the league, before being reinstated by a local court ruling.

Goal can now exclusively reveal Zoo have signed the deal to enter into the broadcast deal and have already received a Ksh2.8million grant from the title sponsors courtesy of the federation.

“We hereby endorse the agreement and we shall endeavour to bring the agreement to fruition by cooperating with FKF in performing its obligations under the agreement,” read the agreement letter signed by Zoo chairman Ken Ochieng and obtained by Goal.

“We through this letter of endorsement, pledge to comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement as well as the rules of the game of football and that we shall not enter into any other agreements with third parties in respect of the rights granted to StarTimes [Kenya] Company Limited under the agreement.

“We also undertake to utilise the funds disbursed to us through FKF in respect of the agreement for football activity and for the betterment of the club’s participation in the FKF Premier League.

“In this regard, we authorise FKF to disburse funds in respect of the agreement through our account whose details are outlined in the letter.”

Apart from Zoo, the other two teams yet to sign the deal are Ulinzi Stars and Mathare United, but according to the source, it is not clear if or when these two clubs will support the deal.

The three teams had initially rejected signing the agreement, arguing they were yet to go through the contract signed between the federation and the Chinese-based pay-TV channel.

The decision forced FKF to suspend two of the clubs and it needed the intervention of the Sports Disputes Tribunal to reinstate them.

Ulinzi Stars were not suspended as they had promised to sign the document, but are yet to do so.

Since being reinstated, Zoo and Mathare United have managed to play five matches each, with the former lying at the bottom of the 18-team table with two points from five matches.

On the other hand, Mathare United are a place above them in position 17 with four points from five matches.