EXCLUSIVE: Why Gor Mahia could host Aigle Noir CS of Burundi outside Kenya

K'Ogalo may be forced to find a different venue away from home since Kasarani Stadium is already booked for another function

may be forced to play their return leg match of the Caf outside .

This is because Kasarani Stadium, the only stadia approved by Confederation of African Football (Caf) to host matches, is unavailable on August 24 when they are scheduled to play the fixture in Kenya.

A source at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has told Goal the venue has been booked for a regional event on that particular day.

“Kenya Police have booked Kasarani Stadium from August 23 to August 25 for a regional event and the venue will not be available for Gor Mahia to host their match,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“They may be forced to play in one of the neighbouring countries as we do not have any other venue that can host the match in Kenya.”

And with Machakos Stadium now banned from hosting Caf matches, Gor Mahia will have to find an alternative venue away from home. Nyayo Stadium is also not ready to host matches as it is still undergoing renovation.

Efforts by Goal to reach out to Gor Mahia officials on the matter bore no fruit as our telephone calls went unanswered.

Gor Mahia have been drawn to face Aigle Noir CS of Burundi in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League with the first leg set to be played away on August 11.