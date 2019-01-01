Live Scores
Transfers

EXCLUSIVE: St. George seal the signing of Humphrey Mieno from Gor Mahia

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The ex-Sofapaka and Tusker star has agreed a two-year deal and is set to link up with his compatriot Patrick Matasi in Addis Ababa

Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno has completed his move to top Ethiopian club Saint George, Goal can exclusively confirm.

The former Sofapaka and Tusker star has sealed a two-year deal after senior Gor Mahia officials and their counterparts from Saint George agreed on a deal late on Monday after a month of speculations.

Separately, Mieno also agreed on personal terms with the club whose officials flew to Nairobi to complete the transfer. A source privy to the move confirmed to Goal.com, “It is true that the transfer is now sealed after both parties reached a deal and Mieno will join St. George on a two-year contract.”

Editors' Picks

Mieno is now set to link up with another Kenyan – former Tusker and Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi – in the club and will also re-unite with head coach Stewart Hall, who coached him twice – in Sofapaka and Azam of Tanzania.

Next article:
Guardiola tells Manchester City players to ignore Liverpool's fixtures
Next article:
Lloris: Spurs ready to fight for titles without Kane
Next article:
Nuno: Boly tackle a clear red card
Next article:
Junior Lokosa joins African champions Esperance
Next article:
Pogba is not Kante - Yaya believes midfielder is now being used correctly at Man Utd
Close