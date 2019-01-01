EXCLUSIVE: Rayon Sports targeting AFC Leopards coach Mbungo

The tactician is unsettled at Ingwe and the Rwandese side are keen on capitalizing on the situation

Rwandese side Rayon Sports are reportedly chasing the services of AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo.

The club is currently without a coach after firing Mexican Javier Martinez who was dismissed owing to what the management termed as a string of unsatisfying results. Mbungo has, on the other hand, expressed on several occasions his intention of leaving cash strapped Ingwe.

"I have many offers yes, but remember my contract with AFC Leopards still exists," Mbungo told Goal on Monday.

"Yes, I gave [Leopards] a 15-day notice to settle my dues and the management has not yet got back to me. I do not want to comment on the link with Rayon Sports now but as I told you, I have offers on the table."

Goal understands the Rwandan tactician is owed close to six months salary by the 13-time league champions and currently, nothing goes according to plan.

Ingwe have already lost Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahorodue to their financial status and more key players might be leaving the Den in the January transfer window.