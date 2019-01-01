EXCLUSIVE: How former Mount Kenya United coach Medo was evicted from his house

The American coach reveals to Goal how he struggled to live in Nairobi while coaching the relegated side

Former Mount United head coach Melis Medo has revealed he was evicted from his rental apartment after his failure to pay rent.

The American had endured a tough time in Kenya both on and off the pitch.

Medo admits it was hard to stay in the country without a job or money, and efforts to reach the owner of the club, businessman Francis Mureithi were futile.

“It has not been easy staying in Kenya, nobody from the club cared for me. The owner played a hide and seek game on me, even the cheques he gave me bounced,” Medo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I had to part with my expensive watch to get at least two more months where I was staying with my son.

“At some point, I called the Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa to help me, and he sent me Sh15, 000 which helped us. It reached a point the landlord could not take it anymore, he evicted us from his apartments.

“We borrowed money with my son, booked tickets and left last Saturday [for the United States], imagine, no salary since February.”

Early this year, Goal exclusively reported Medo had fallen out with the club's chairman Bernard Mosomi.

Efforts by Goal to reach the club owner Mureithi, to get his side of the story, were unsuccessful.