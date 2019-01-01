EXCLUSIVE: Hassan Oktay future in doubt as Gor Mahia coach leaves for Turkey

K’Ogalo coach reveals to Goal he will head for home on Tuesday and may not return to continue with his work

coach Hassan Oktay has revealed he will leave for on Tuesday to sort out ‘some personal’ issues.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Oktay confirmed he has already informed the club over his decision to travel home and is not sure whether he will be able to return to continue with his work.

“Gor Mahia are a big club in East Africa and and one needs to put your brain and your all to handle such a great team,” Oktay told Goal in an interview on Monday.

“But for now I am faced with a number of family issues which have affected me and I cannot concentrate. I am really struggling to concentrate and I must go home to sort out the issues first before I know my next move.

“I want to go on Tuesday and will see if I manage to sort out the problems way in advance, then I will come back, but if not, then I will write to the chairman to ask him to get another coach.”

Asked for how many days he wants to stay at home, “Oktay said, “I want to take like five days, but if my problems persist then I will write to the chairman to get a new coach.

“I am not running away, no, we have bought good players this transfer window and I know the team will perform very well. The team will win the league and I know they will perform well in the Caf .

“We have signed a top-class goalkeeper and also two good strikers, I know they will help the team to do well. I will really want to handle the new players but unless my problems back home are sorted.”

Oktay also hailed the club chairman Ambrose Rachier and team manager Jolawi Abondo for a good working relationship.

“I am very happy with the two officials [Rachier and Abondo], they are very special people for the club,” Oktay continued.

“They are very dedicated and working tirelessly for the club, Gor Mahia is a fantastic football club and with or without me they will do well in the Caf Champions League this season.”

Oktay joined Gor Mahia as a replacement for Dylan Kerr and went on to win a record 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with the side.

He also helped the club to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in history.