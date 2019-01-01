EXCLUSIVE: Harambee Stars lands mega sponsorship deal with a betting firm

Harambee Stars will take part in the 2019 Afcon finals after qualifying from Group F alongside Ghana’s Black Stars

Football Federation have signed a deal with a betting firm to sponsor Harambee Stars.

Goal can exclusively reveal that the deal that is estimated at millions of shillings will officially be launched on Tuesday in Nairobi. A top source privy to the deal has revealed to Goal the new development that will see the betting firm partner with the Federation for the next one year.

“A deal has been agreed on and signed all that remains now is the launch of the same that will be held on Tuesday (next week),” the source told Goal.

Article continues below

Goal understands that the betting firm in question has been growing rapidly since venturing into the Kenyan market.

The good news comes at a time the national team is preparing to take part in the 2019 Afcon finals set to be held in . Kenya has already qualified for the showpiece alongside ’s Black Stars from Group F.

Kenya under coach Sebastien Migne will face Ghana in their final qualifier on March 23 away in Accra.