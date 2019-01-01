EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia to sign Sh25million in a new sponsorship deal with Tuzo

K’Ogalo won the Kenyan Premier League title with two matches to spare and will now take part in the Caf Champions League

have reached a Sh25million deal with Tuzo ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Goal can exclusively reveal that the new sponsorship package, which will run for the next three years, will be signed and sealed after the conclusion of the finals to be staged in from June 21.

A source privy to the deal has confirmed to Goal that all the parties have agreed on the new partnership and what remains is the unveiling ceremony.

“The deal is done, sealed and what remains now is the unveiling ceremony. Tuzo will return as part of Gor Mahia sponsors and will give Sh25m, per year, for the next three seasons,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“It is a reasonable deal for the club who are in need of such support as they strive to do well in the coming season where they will also take part in the Caf . The club officials are okay with that and we can only unveil the same after the Afcon ends in .”

The milk processing firm was Gor Mahia's shirt sponsor from 2011 to 2013 in a deal which was thought to be worth around Shs38m. The deal was extended for one more year for another Shs29 million.

Betting firm SportPesa are the current title sponsors for the newly crowned Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

Gor Mahia are in need of more sponsors as they prepare to take part in the Caf Champions League for a third successive season.

Last season, the club failed to get past the preliminary stage of the competition as they dropped to the lower tier – Caf Confederation Cup – where they were knocked out in the last eight.