EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia will not play against KCB without salary

K’Ogalo's squad skipped training at Camp Toyoyo and are in danger of not playing against the Bankers this weekend

players have promised not to honour their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against .

Goal can report the players staged a go-slow on Friday and refused to train for their match set for Sunday.

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda confirmed to Goal it was true the players had refused to train because they are owed their salary for August.

“Every team in the KPL is facing hard times not Gor Mahia alone and I wish our players could understand the situation we find ourselves in and continue to play as we sort things out,” Aduda told Goal.

“The players know very well our title sponsors SportPesa pulled out, they are the ones who used to give us money to pay them, we also returned from where we spent a lot of money for the Caf match.

“It is not that we don’t want to pay them…no, the problem is the situation we find ourselves in. No one is spared and every team in KPL is now feeling the pinch. I hope the players will understand the situation and get ready for our match against KCB.”

However, a player who spoke to Goal but did not want to be named said they will not step onto the pitch until they get their salaries in full.

“We will not play against KCB on Sunday,” the player told Goal.

“We don’t have to play to impress our bosses, we play because we use football to pay our bills. Let them pay us and we will honour the match but if they don’t, we will not show up.”

Gor Mahia have only played one match in the KPL this season – a 5-2 win against in their opening match staged in Kisumu.