EXCLUSIVE: FKF reach agreement with betting firm to sponsor NSL

Goal can exclusively reveal the local federation have finally managed to secure a new title sponsor for the lower league

The Football Federation (FKF) have struck a deal with one of the betting firms in the country to sponsor the National Super League (NSL).

Goal can exclusively reveal the new deal will be unveiled on Tuesday at a Nairobi Hotel.

A source privy to the deal has confirmed to Goal both parties have already signed the papers and the sponsorship will see the betting firm support the lower league for the next three seasons.

“Finally, FKF have made a breakthrough, they have secured a sponsor for the lower league,” the source told Goal on Friday.

“It is a good deal because they will provide money to clubs and also pay the referees for the next three years. We are looking forward to the launch next Tuesday.”

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal it was true they had penned a deal with a betting firm to sponsor the league.

“It is true we have reached an agreement with the betting firm but everything regarding the new deal will be made public on Tuesday,” Otieno told Goal.

“I cannot divulge what the deal entails, for now, we have to wait until Tuesday when we make it official.”

The move to secure a title sponsor for the league comes just months after the league was thrown into confusion following the exit of Bamba Sport, who were supporting their cause.

The decision left the league in turmoil with numerous clubs struggling to make their ends meet while the Federation added the clubs with another burden of paying matchday officials before their matches.