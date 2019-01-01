EXCLUSIVE: FKF lands another sponsorship deal with betting firm

Goal can reveal the local federation has sealed another sponsorship which will be unveiled in a Nairobi Hotel on Thursday

Football Federation (FKF) has signed another sponsorship deal with a betting firm.

Goal can exclusively reveal the new partnership which will run for three years, was officially signed on Monday and will be unveiled on Thursday.

A source privy to the deal has confirmed to Goal the new sponsorship will be tailored towards grassroots football across the country.

“FKF and the new partners have signed a three-year deal which will target the growth of grassroots football across the country,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Monday.

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal they had signed a multimillion Shilling deal with a betting firm but refused to divulge the details involved.

“It is true we have sealed another sponsorship with a betting firm but the finer details will be made public during the signing ceremony set for a Nairobi Hotel on Thursday,” Otieno told Goal.

“We are very happy that at least for now, we are attracting sponsorship which has eluded the federation for some time and I hope other corporates can also come in to support football in the country.”

The latest deal comes just a few weeks after the federation sealed another sponsorship with betting firm Betika, who pumped in Sh45million to support the National Super League (NSL) for the next three years.

Article continues below

Betika will also splash another Sh15million for the next three years as they have entered into a partnership with FKF as the official grassroots community partners.

In total, Betika will pay out Sh90million to Kenyan football in the next three years.

Under the sponsorship, each of the 20 competing teams will get Sh750, 000 and in-kind provision of uniforms, financial support, kits, balls, nets, and other sports equipment.