EXCLUSIVE: Five more clubs want the KPL to halt

The Slum Boys have joined the list of clubs who want the local league stopped for lacking a sponsor after SportPesa withdrew

have now joined the growing list of clubs who want the Kenyan Premier League ( ) stopped for lacking a sponsor.

On Thursday, Goal exclusively reported Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula had requested for the competition, which will enter matchday six on October 19 and 20, to be halted until a viable solution is found.

Shimanyula’s claims came a few days after the league witnessed the first walkover of the season when failed to honour their home match against AFC .

And now five more teams have joined Homeboyz in their quest to have the league dropped according to KPL CEO Jack Oguda.

“We have received another letter from Mathare United, Sony Sugar, Kisumu All-Stars and Sugar demanding we suspend the league,” Oguda told Goal on Friday.

“It is a very tough situation we find ourselves in because some teams claim they are not able to meet their day to day activities because their accounts are dry while some clubs feel the league should continue as we source for a sponsor.”

Oguda now insists it is only the Governing Council that can take the decision to suspend the league.

“The decision to stop the league can only be discussed during the Governing Council meeting, they are the only organ who can give the way forward,” Oguda continued.

On whether they are close to securing another sponsor, two weeks after betting firm SportPesa pulled out, Oguda said: “We are still searching and negotiating with a number of firms, we have approached many others but others are negative and others insist the cost of running the league is very high.

“We have to keep knocking on their doors and hopefully, a solution will be reached soon.”

’s top giants and AFC Leopards are among the teams without sponsorship following the exit of SportPesa.