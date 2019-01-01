EXCLUSIVE: Fifa & Caf delegation to meet Sports CS Amina over FKF elections

Goal can exclusively reveal a joint delegation is set to tour the country on Tuesday, a few days after the elections were called off

A delegation from world governing body Fifa and Caf is scheduled to arrive in the country for a meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Sports over the aborted Football Federation (FKF) elections.

The delegation which will be led by Sarah Solemale will arrive on Tuesday ahead of the meeting with ambassador Amina Mohamed planned for Wednesday.

The visit by Fifa and Caf officials comes just a week after the local Sports Tribunal called off the national elections for the federation which were to be held on December 7. The Tribunal also nullified the County elections with chairman John Ohaga saying the composition of the FKF Electoral Board and the FKF electoral code did not meet the public participation threshold.

When reached for comment, FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal the delegation from Fifa and Caf will arrive on Tuesday.

“Yes it is true, we have been notified. A joint delegation from Fifa and Caf will be coming for a series of meetings with key stakeholders following the recent ruling by the SDT to nullify FKF county elections,” Otieno told Goal.

“We have since communicated the same to all officials that the delegates have requested to meet ahead of their arrival tomorrow [on Tuesday].”

The federation has already agreed to abide by the ruling passed by the SDT and on Saturday, they presented landmark changes on its electoral codes ahead of fresh polls – which will take place early next year.

The amendments will be deliberated on by the federation’s 20 branches, 18 Kenyan Premier League clubs, eight FKF National Super League clubs, and as many Division One League sides.

Other stakeholders who will have a say are one Women Premier League club, a representative from each of the Kenyan footballers, referees, and coaches’ associations.

Some glaring proposed changes in the 26-page electoral code document touched on candidate eligibility and nomination fees for various positions.