EXCLUSIVE: Chance for Kenyan fans to watch Harambee Stars play in Afcon finals

The Kenyan national team has already qualified for the 2019 finals that takes place in Egypt in June and July

Harambee Stars fans have every chance to be happy as the team prepares to take part in the 2019 (Afcon) finals in Cairo, .

Goal can exclusively reveal that Football Federation (FKF) in partnership with online betting firm Betin, will on Monday, April 8 launch a promotion dubbed ‘Shinda Na Stars’, where the fans will stand a chance to win tickets to watch the team in the continental showpiece.

“Kenyans fans have every reason to smile because Betin and FKF will launch a promotion next Monday, where the fans will win cash prizes and a once in a lifetime trip to watch Harambee Stars play in ," a source privy to the new deal told Goal in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“Apart from the tickets, there will be daily, weekly and monthly prizes to be won and this marks a huge milestone in the FKF and Betin partnership.

“Fans will be sending a short message to a number that will be provided during the launch, and the more SMSs one will send, the higher chances of winning the prizes at stake."

Last month, Betin signed a deal with the Kenyan FA as the official partners of the national football team..

In the deal, the men’s senior football team will receive up to Sh20 million for this years’ Afcon, with Sh5 million to be used in purchasing fans replica jerseys and kits.

Harambee Stars quailed for the Afcon finals fo the first time in 15 years this in 2019.