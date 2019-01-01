EXCLUSIVE: AFC Leopards set to release 10 players in a clean-up exercise

Ingwe coach Casa Mbungo has tabled a list of players he will do away with as the team plans for the new season

AFC is set to release as many as 10 players in preparation for the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

A reliable source from the Den have exclusively revealed to Goal that the club head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has already drawn up a list of players who he deems as surplus to the team.

Among those who will be served with their release letters on or before Thursday is towering defender Abdalla Salim, who has reportedly fallen out with the coach.

The climax of the breakdown of the relationship between player and coach was during the Mashemeji derby, where bitter rivals won 3-1.

Salim was at fault for Gor Mahia's third goal and the Rwandan coach told reporters afterward in that the defender blew his own whistle to allow Gor Mahia to score the goal.

Injury-prone Moses Mburu has also been shown the exit door.

Goalkeeper Jairus Adira, forward Aziz Okaka have been released as well, while midfielder Shami Kibwana is set to return to after his loan spell expires.

The tactician has also decided to do away with all foreign players, meaning the likes of goalkeeper Erick Ndayishimiye, Wayi Yeka, Ivan Ssekaza, and Marcel Kahiza are also leaving.

The 13-time league champions are, however, keen on retaining on-loan defender Soter Kayumba, who has impressed since coming in from .

When reached for comment, Ingwe secretary general secretary Oscar Igaida refused to comment on the matter, saying the coach will make the list clear during a presser on Thursday.