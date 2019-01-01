EXCLUSIVE: AFC Leopards reaches out to Sunday Kayuni after claims he cursed the club

Barely two days after the Tanzania coach revealed he ‘cursed' Ingwe for their shabby treatment, the club is seeking to meet him

AFC have reached out to Tanzanian coach Sunday Kayuni, just days after he sensationally claimed the team will never win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Kayuni was the coach when Ingwe won their last KPL trophy in 1998, and since then the club has struggled to keep up, with rivals taking the lion's share of KPL titles.

Kayuni, who also coached Coast United in , told Goal in an exclusive interview he had cursed AFC Leopards when he was fired by the then-chairman, the late Francis Chahonyo, adding they can only start winning titles if they apologise and pay him his outstanding arrears.

But in a quick rejoinder, AFC Leopards interim chairman Dan Shikanda has reached out to Kayuni after he phoned the coach, who is currently working as technical advisor for Cecafa, at the on-going Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

“I will be in Kenya in two weeks and will make sure I meet with you before I return to ,” Kayuni replied to Shikanda in a telephone call which took place in the presence of the Goal reporter.

Since Goal reported the story, several AFC Leopards' fans requested the club management, led by Shikanda, to meet with Kayuni in order to resolve the problem.

In the interview, Kayuni insisted Ingwe will only win the league title if they apologise to him.

“I indeed cursed AFC Leopards and they will never win the KPL title again. Even if they sign Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola, they will not win the league," Kayuni told Goal in the previous interview.

“I was fired like a dog and chased away and the pain I went through during that period was very hard to take. It was very unfortunate all this happened after I had helped the team to win the title and it will remain their only title.

“It is a long story which I cannot explain to the end but for now my curse for the team still remains."