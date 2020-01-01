Excitement of money to blame for Wazito FC's struggle in KPL - Xavier

The newbies have failed to launch a meaningful campaign in the top-flight despite financial stability and massive transfer business

Former Wazito FC Team Manager Francis Xavier has explained the source of the club's problems since they were promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Xavier left the club in 2016 before the National Super League season of the year started and has revealed they had a blueprint which was to guide the club over the years to come.

He says, upon getting a sponsor in 2019, the club abandoned the plan due to the excitement that came with the new dispensation.

“For Wazito, the excitement of money made them almost forgot their key duties and ambition. This is what made them swerve away from the initial plan of challenging for KPL title,” Xavier told Goal.

“I am telling you because I was there and we had a five-year blueprint which we wanted to guide us in building the team.

“It was to start being implemented in 2020. The management failed to explain to the sponsor that there was a long-term plan which was to be implemented across five years.

“They abandoned it due to excitement of money and started buying players in total disregard of the blueprint.”

In the last two transfer windows, Wazito bought and let go of a huge number of players after they failed to challenge for the league's title which was the key target for them under the new owner Ricardo Badoer.

Experienced players like Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana, Khalid Aucho and Mathews Odongo were among the players bought to steer the club to greatness but fell short and were released after half a season at the club.

Coach Fred Ambani and Stanley Okumbi, who acted as the Technical Director, were fired after a poor start to the season with Melis Medo coming in to take the coaching mantle. Medo did not last a month as he was fired too.

Stewart Hall was appointed head coach while Frank Ouna came back as an assistant coach but the latter was released after almost a month at the club and Ambani returned to take his place. To Xavier, such changes were not desirable at all because they would not allow the club to grow.

“There is no way you will overhaul the team and perform lest you will be forced to start from zero. The big names [players signed then] at Wazito before were not going to bring instant results,” explained the former coach.

“The management too must be in a position to manage those big names and make them believe. If you do not do that, perhaps they will let you down especially when there is a small hitch.”

Wazito have won just three matches from 20 games and have a paltry 13 points.