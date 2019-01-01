Ex-Tanzania FA boss Malinzi defends himself in court over alleged crimes

The former TFF boss explains he loaned the federation a sum exceeding Tsh600million and believes the charges against him are malicious

Former Football Federation (TFF) president Jamal Malinzi has pleaded his innocence after being charged with the alleged criminal offence of money laundering.

The former administrator appeared before Maira Kasonde at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's court to answer the charges facing him.

However, in self-defence, Jamal denied any wrongdoing saying between 2014 and 2016, he provided loans to TFF in excess of TSh600m to help the federation run smoothly.

“I am a TFF family [member], and as a leader, I donated this money for various programs unconditionally,” Jamal is quoted by Daily News.

“There was no security, no interest and no term of repayment. I was paid in phases when TFF got funds.”

Jamal insists loaning the federation money was a common practice which dates back to 1960, and nobody has been prosecuted for it because it was not a crime.

The former president went on to point toward his achievements while at the helm because of the smooth running of the federation.

Article continues below

“It is during my time when Tanzania rose 22 places higher in the Fifa rankings, something which had never happened to this day,” Malinzi continued.

“My ambitious plans were not successful as I was arrested on 27 June 2017, locked up in police cells for two days before being arraigned.”

Jamal has been charged alongside former TFF Secretary-General Mwesigwa Selestine and Accountant Nsiande Mwanga who has been charged with forgery and money laundering.