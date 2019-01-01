Ex-Sofapaka keeper Mathias Kigonya set to sign for Zambian club

Goal understands that the player has agreed to sign a two-year deal with Rangers FC after impressing the technical bench

Former Sofapaka goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya is the latest player to make his move south after joining Zambian side Forest Rangers FC.

The Ugandan had just signed for Kakamega Homeboyz before receiving a call to try it out with the Zambian outfit. The move was engineered by his agent Simon Waiswa, who has been quoted by a Ugandan media outlet saying there is an agreement between western-based side and the player to leave.

“It is indeed true that goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has moved to Zambia at Forest Rangers Football Club. He has been training with the club for the past week and will complete the move in the coming hours after a mutual agreement between Kakamega Homeboyz management and his new bosses to be.”

Goal understands that the player has agreed to sign a two-year deal with Rangers FC after impressing the technical bench.