Live Scores
Transfers

Ex-Sofapaka keeper Mathias Kigonya set to sign for Zambian club

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Goal understands that the player has agreed to sign a two-year deal with Rangers FC after impressing the technical bench

Former Sofapaka goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya is the latest player to make his move south after joining Zambian side Forest Rangers FC.

The Ugandan had just signed for Kakamega Homeboyz before receiving a call to try it out with the Zambian outfit. The move was engineered by his agent Simon Waiswa, who has been quoted by a Ugandan media outlet saying there is an agreement between western-based side and the player to leave.

“It is indeed true that goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has moved to Zambia at Forest Rangers Football Club. He has been training with the club for the past week and will complete the move in the coming hours after a mutual agreement between Kakamega Homeboyz management and his new bosses to be.”

Editors' Picks

Goal understands that the player has agreed to sign a two-year deal with Rangers FC after impressing the technical bench.

Next article:
Robert Matano tips Tusker FC to get better after two wins in a row
Next article:
Hope at last! Ex-AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala could regain eyesight
Next article:
KPL change kick-off time for Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards match
Next article:
Mark Bikokwa set to return for Ulinzi Stars against Nzoia Sugar
Next article:
Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo hails team after comeback against Sofapaka
Close