Ex-Sofapaka coach Melis Medo unveiled to handle struggling Mount Kenya United

The American coach will handle his first assignment when the bottom side takes on Ulinzi Stars in a league tie on January 23

Mount Kenya United have re-appointed Melis Medo as the head coach, Goal has learnt.

The tactician was reportedly sacked by Sofapaka a couple of days ago following what the club termed as a series of poor results. Club's CEO Bernard Mosomi has confirmed the news of Medo's return and the changes at the club.

“Medo will once again be our coach, he requested to come back and we granted him his wish but with strict performance terms. Anthony Njoroge will serve as his assistant alongside Ben Bella.

“It is true that we have not started the season well but very soon we will start to grind out the results that we need. With this technical bench, I am confident things will change for the better,” Mosomo told Goal.com.

After eight games, Mt. Kenya is bottom of the table with two points.