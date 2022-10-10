Ex-Real Madrid 'keeper Dudek reveals Messi used to say 'very rude' things to Ramos & Pepe during Clasico battles

Ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has said that Lionel Messi used very colourful language towards Pepe and Sergio Ramos during Clasico encounters.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool's 2005 Champions League hero Dudek moved to Real Madrid in 2007, where he mainly occupied a place on the bench. The Polish goalkeeper was very much second-fiddle to Iker Casillas during is time in the Spanish capital, but was involved in a few heated Clasico matches during his spell.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Marca, Dudek said: "He was very provocative, as were Barcelona and their manager Pep Guardiola. They were always ready to annoy you and many times they managed it perfectly. I've seen and listened to Messi saying very rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can't even think about. Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dudek rarely played at Madrid. In fact, he made just two La Liga appearances in the four years he was at the club. He did organise a minute's silence ahead of a Clasico fixture following a plane crash that killed 96 Polish nationals, including the President of Poland Lech Kaczynski.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID & MESSI? Dudek's former club are back in Champions League action on October 11 against Shakhtar Donetsk, while PSG's Messi faces a spell on the sidelines following an injury against Benfica last week.