Ex-Nigeria winger Moses stretchered off as Spartak Moscow defeat Ural

The former Super Eagle played for only 33 minutes and was pulled out to be replaced by Mikhail Ignatov at Ekaterinburg Arena

Ex-Nigeria international Victor Moses picked up an injury and was pulled out as Spartak Moscow registered a 2-0 victory against Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who has been in great form for Spartak since the season kicked off, was stretchered off in the 33rd minute and replaced by Mikhail Ignatov.

By the time Moses was being withdrawn, he had been involved in the move that put Spartak ahead in the 27th minute with Quincy Promes sneaking home the sweeping move past Ural goalkeeper Ilya Pomazun at Ekaterinburg Arena.

Ignatov, who came on for Moses, then assured the win for Spartak after he scored the second goal in the 43rd minute.

Moses has enjoyed a good start to the top-flight having scored two goals and recorded two assists in four league matches. His first goal of the season came in the 1-1 draw against Akhmat Grozny at Akhmat-Arena on July 16.

He then scored in the subsequent game as Spartak defeated Krasnodar 4-1 at Krasnodar Stadium on July 23.

In a recent interview, Spartak press chief Dmitry Zelenov rubbished claims that Moses was set to leave the club this summer and described him as "one of the best, if not the best" in his position in the Russian Premier League.

“You are operating on rumours. We saw what shape Moses got, and how great he plays,” Zelenov said. “We now want to talk about Moses in a football way. Moses is one of the best, if not the best, in his position in the RPL.

“We are glad that there is such a player in Spartak. How long will he play for Spartak? I have talked about this many times and I will say it again: the current situation, the situation does not give us a guarantee for any player, except for the Russians.”

Spartak will next face PFC Sochi at Otkritie Arena next Sunday.