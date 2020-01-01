Ex-Man Utd star Valencia sends message to Ighalo after taking his No.25 shirt

The Ecuadorian had words of encouragement for the January loan signing and also described what being given a squad number at Old Trafford meant to him

Antonio has sent a message to Odion Ighalo following the news that the loan signing has taken the No.25 shirt he used to wear at the club.

In what was a surprise deadline-day move, United decided to bring in the Shanghai Shenhua forward on a temporary deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

An injury to Marcus Rashford, plus a failure to replace Romelu Lukaku following his summer switch to , has left the Red Devils particularly short in attack, leading to a January hunt for a forward player.

United had been in talks to land Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg, although the Norwegian teenager ultimately opted to join Dortmund, where he's scored eight goals in his first four matches for the side.

With no new arrival secured as deadline-day arrived, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side opted to go for Ighalo, having been linked with the likes of Danny Ings, Teemu Pukki and Islam Slimani.

I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams. It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother! pic.twitter.com/B8f7iE32QN — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 5, 2020

Despite raising eyebrows over their decision to bring in the former striker, Solskjaer has expressed his belief that Ighalo will prove a useful addition and that he'll "give everything" to help the Red Devils.

And Valencia, who spent 10 years at Old Trafford, winning two Premier League titles and the among other honours, has wished Ighalo luck at his new club, with the Ecuadorian the previous incumbent of the No.25 shirt.

He Tweeted: "I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams. It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother!"

United now have over a week of rest as they take advantage of the Premier League's staggered winter break that will not see them return to action until February 17, when they face .

That match could go a long way to deciding who will finish in the final spot, with Frank Lampard's side currently fourth but displaying a lack of consistency, with United having the chance to cut the gap to three points.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent themselves, however, having already drawn eight and lost eight in the league thus far this season - the latest failure to claim all three points coming in Saturday's 0-0 draw with .