Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane ropes in Davids at Al Ahli

Maahier Davids has joined Saudi side Al Ahli as an assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane.

Davids teams up with Mosimane in Saudi Arabia

Joins a growing list of SA coaches taking up jobs abroad

He holds a Uefa A coaching licence

WHAT HAPPENED? Davids now has a job in Saudi Arabia where he will be working with Mosimane. He has already left South Africa and joins Al Ahli’s South African staff that includes fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga as well as performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon. The Uefa A Licence holder's last job was in an assistant coaching role at Maritzburg United.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The final member of the Dream Team has made his way to Jeddah…✈️,” Davids’ agency MT Sports announced. “Coach Maahier Davids will be joining @ALAHLI_FC as an assistant coach to coach Pitso Mosimane. We wish him all the best with this new chapter. Bon Voyage coach Maahier 👋🏾.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the second time for Davids to work outside South Africa, having previously been Ernst Middendirp’s assistant coach at Ethiopian giants Saint George. He joins a growing list of South African coaches taking up jobs abroad like Benni McCarthy, Bradley Carnell, Steven Pienaar and Quinton Fortune. Recently, Davids’ brother Fadlu was part of Josef Zinnbauer’s backroom staff at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIDS? Davids’ task would be to provide his input in this ambitious project of helping Al Ahli get promoted back into the top-flight league. They are currently fifth on the standings with seven points fewer than log leaders Al Faisaly.