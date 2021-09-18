Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Booth unconvinced by Orlando Pirates' defence

The former Bafana Bafana centre-back was commenting on the game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where Bucs came from a goal down to beat Chippa United

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth feels Orlando Pirates' willingness to attack from the back could be a risky tactic.

While The Sea Robbers ended up comfortable 3-1 winners against Chippa United, they had not been convincing in the first half.

Apart from conceding first to a Phakamani Mahlambi goal in the 12th minute, the Pirates defence was exposed on several other occasions in the opening half. Were it not for some wasteful finishing, Chippa could have established a greater and perhaps unassailable lead.



Having attack-minded full-backs can be a double-edged sword, Booth believes.

"When you look at the full-backs, how attacking both [Bandile] Shandu and [Paseka] Mako are, I like that. It sends out a good message to the team," he said in the SuperSport TV studio.

"But obviously in those situations, when you are more attack-minded, you sometimes don't recognize when to be defensive, or how quick to get back into that pocket, and Shandu didn't recognize that.

"Even later on, Mako also got caught out. So a little bit of a concern.

"Also [Happy] Jele and [Thulani] Hlatshwayo, a little bit off the pace, sluggish, which is a worry."

Booth's fellow analyst, Jabu Mahlangu (formerly Pule), also questioned the Bucs defence.

Article continues below

"I ask myself, where is [Wayde] Jooste," Mahlangu said. "Because I think when they signed him in that position (right-back), he gave Pirates width when they attack, and also he was always there (in defence), he was tracking back on time when Pirates loses the ball.

"Shandu, fantastic player, good player attacking, but I think there's a lot of problems when you put him under pressure, when he has to defend," said the former Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates ball wizard.

The second half saw Bucs having much less defending to do as their midfielders and forwards took the game to the Chilli Boys and scored twice, through Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele, to win the match comfortably in the end.