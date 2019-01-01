Ex-Kenyan goalkeeper Abbas and coach Kheri honoured as distinguished citizens

The duo was feted during the Mashujaa day celebration in Mombasa among another 100 personalities

President Uhuru Kenyatta has honoured former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Mahmoud Abbas and ex-coach Mohammed Kheri as a distinguished group of citizens.

The president honoured the former football stars on the 10th Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa. Abbas was and AFC ' goalkeeper in the 1980s and helped the national team win the Cecafa Cup three times when he established himself as one of the finest custodians in the country.

His heroics also saw his club AFC Leopards lift the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup three times between 1979 and 1985.

On the other hand, Kheri, who managed the national team in two stints in 1990 and 2005 helped Harambee Stars book an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slot during his first spell.

The coastal-born tactician was also an assistant coach to Bernard Zgoll in the 1970s.

Eliud Kipchoge, who managed to run a full marathon under two hours was awarded Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) award; the highest honour for a citizen in Kenya.

“His [Kipchoge's] latest conquest shows through integrity, hard work and commitment to excellence, we can achieve all we set our minds to do," President Kenyatta told the nation during the celebrations.

“I urge all Kenyans to follow Kipchoge’s example and become Shujaas [heroes] in their respective fields.”

Abbas and Kheri were among 100 other personalities who were honoured during the day set aside to honour those who have brought honour and glory to the nation.