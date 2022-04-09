Ex-Kenya’s Juma reveals AFC Leopards’ secret to stability and positive results

AFC Leopards assistant head coach Tom Juma has discussed how they overcame the instability that characterized their performance for the better part of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League season’s first round.

Since losing to Kariobangi Sharks by a 3-1 margin on January 15, Ingwe have not lost, and their recent 3-0 win and solid performance over Kenya Police showed a side that is more stable than before.

"This is the result of the hard work that has gone into practice over time," Juma told The Star.

"We keep doing the same things repeatedly and maintain the same system of play and coaching philosophy. That's precisely why we eventually managed to get our act right."

Hopeful Juma said they need to keep harvesting results as witnessed against the cops in order to be high up the ladder when the season concludes.

"We need to post similar results and try as much as we can to finish this season in a respectable position," the former Kenya international added.

"The aim is still to maintain our status as a top-flight team. I don't think there are any drastic changes that have occurred in the team that could prompt us to raise the bar."

The retired midfielder pointed out why AFC Leopards have been experiencing ups and downs in regard to results almost every season.

"That's why we have experienced dwindling fortunes in recent months because we keep losing players to rival clubs after investing a lot of resources to develop them," he concluded.

Recently, they lost forward Marvin Nabwire and midfielder Daniel Musamali, who were recruited as police officers in March and are expected to join the Kenya Police senior team upon completion of their training in Embakasi.

"I wish Marvin [Nabwire] all the best in his future endeavours," Juma concluded.

"Seemingly, he has found some greener pastures and we can only encourage him to pursue his dreams after his dedicated service to the club."

AFC Leopards will play Wazito FC on Sunday and have rather difficult upcoming fixtures against reigning champions Tusker, KCB, Gor Mahia – in the second round’s Mashemeji Derby - and Kariobangi Sharks.