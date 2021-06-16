'The game is for fans' - Ex-Kenya MP Mudavadi on need to lift stadium ban

The former Deputy Prime Minister has called for the government to reconsider the orders barring supporters from sporting grounds

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged the government to allow fans to attend league games across the country.



Kenyan fans have not had the luxury of watching their teams play since the emergence of the coronavirus and the resulting health regulations, which were put in place in 2020, and the politician has now stated that the concerned ministries should find a way to see normalcy return to the stadiums.

"It's good to see a number of fans watching the Euro 2020 football tournament live but safely," the former Deputy Prime Minister and Sabatia Member of Parliament wrote on his Facebook page.

"The game is for the fans and without the fans, the experience is not the same. I urge the Ministry of Sport to soon open up our arenas with safety precautions and guidelines for the fans to cheer on their teams."

The domestic leagues recently returned after they had been suspended again in April, but strict adherence to health protocols, including the suspension of fans, is still observed.

Football Kenya Federation Premier Leagues sides, especially AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, have been the worst hit by the ban since they have been depending on gate collections to boost their financial reserves.

The Mashemeji clubs will face off in the FKF Shield Cup final in July and Gor Mahia's coach, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto said he would be happy to see the fans attend the final.

The government has not indicated whether supporters will be allowed to watch the match either, or at which stadium the game will be played.

"About the fans in the stadium? We wish this happened because we miss the fans not only in the derby but all the matches we have played this season," Vaz Pinto said earlier.

"It is important for the clubs to have fans attend their matches not only because of the support they give the teams but also it is important to have the fans attend matches for financial support, the clubs need money, it is not easy for people to run football without money and of course our fans, miss to be there and they deserve to be there.

"I will be very happy if the government allows they [fans] to come to the stadium, for the derby and even subsequent matches."

Vaz Pinto also urged the government to allow the use of either the Kasarani Complex or Nyayo Stadium, both of which are far superior venues to Utalii or Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

The government's sporting facilities are still out of bounds owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.