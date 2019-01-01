Ex-Kakamega Homeboyz keeper Arthur Arakaza seals transfer to Lusaka Dynamos

Former Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper Arthur Arakaza has officially completed his move to Zambian club Lusaka Dynamos.

Goal can exclusively confirm that the transfer of the player was sealed on Thursday clearing the way for a potential debut against Kabwe Warriors on the opening day of the country's top flight league on Saturday.

Goal has confirmed that the player got clearance from Football Kenya Federation on Thursday as his International Transfer Certificate was delivered.

The Burundian short stopper opted against renewing his contract at Homeboyz when it ended in November, and instead, decided to head to Zambia in such of a club.

Initial talks with Kabwe Warriors broke down, before he landed at the country's capital. He has been training with the club for the past month and has even featured in a couple of pre-season friendlies against Circuit City and Forest Rangers.

Arakaza will hope the exposure and game time at Dynamos will earn him a recall to the Burundi national team with the side on the verge of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.