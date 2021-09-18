Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Mthembu inspires AmaZulu FC to Caf Champions League second round

The experienced marksman's strike partnership with Ntuli caused havoc for the Malawian giants' defence

AmaZulu FC progressed to this season's second round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday afternoon.

Usuthu produced a vintage performance as they defeated Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 in the first round second-leg match and they won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

They came into the encounter trailing 1-0 on aggregate having lost at home last weekend with former Orlando Pirates striker Chiukepo Msowoya scoring for Big Bullets.

AmaZulu joined their PSL rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns in the second round with the Tshwane giants having been given a bye in the first round.

Usuthu will now take on DR Congolese giants TP Mazembe next month and the winner on aggregate will advance to the group stage.

Coach Benni McCarthy recalled bulky centre forwards Bonginkosi Ntuli and Siphelele Mthembu to the starting line-up as Usuthu looked to stun the record 14-time Malawian champions.

AmaZulu started the match like a house on fire as they grabbed two quick goals inside the first 11 minutes of the match which was played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The visitors were awarded a penalty just three minutes into the game after one of the Big Bullets defenders was adjudged to have used his hand to clear the ball from off the line.

Ntuli then stepped up and made no mistake from the penalty spot as he hit the back of the net to hand AmaZulu a 1-0 lead on the day - leveling the tie at 1-1 on aggregate.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants were soon 2-0 up when Mthembu made a good run down the left flank, before setting up Ntuli, who scored with a sublime backheel finish in the 11th minute.

AmaZulu were leading 2-0 at half-time and they looked destined to advance to the next round in their debut appearance in the Champions League.

Big Bullets pulled one back five minutes after the restart when Henry Kabuchi beat goalkeeper Veli Mothwa from a free-kick to make it 2-1.

However, McCarthy's charges surged forward and they managed to restore their two-goal lead after their two frontmen Ntuli and Mthembu combined once again.

Ntuli was the provider this time around as he set up Mthembu and the former Kaizer Chiefs star scored from inside the box to seal AmaZulu's 3-1 win in the 55th minute.

Usuthu will now face Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL game on Wednesday.