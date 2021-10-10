Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye not convinced by Bafana Bafana defenders Xulu and De Reuck

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye was unimpressed by South Africa’s “confusing” formation despite the 3-1 win away in Ethiopia on Saturday.

He was also unimpressed by the defensive pairing of Siyanda Xulu and Rushine De Reuck, who the ex-Chiefs star thinks is not fit to wear the Bafana Bafana boots.

With South Africa one point clear at the top of Group G after a draw against Zimbabwe and victories over Ghana and Ethiopia, Khanye is still “not convinced” by Bafana.

He suggests Hugo Broos’ men might have won by a comfortable margin, but the way they played was not an accurate reflection of the match.

“Credit to Bafana Bafana and coach Hugo Broos but the scoreline did not reflect the way South Africa played,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.

“Ethiopia were playing a sort of 4.3.3 formation while Bafana played 3.4.3 which was confusing because sometimes they would be five at the back. I don’t think Siyanda Xulu and De Reuck should be played going forward. We still have to compete in these World Cup qualifiers.

“The way we are playing, I’m not convinced that we will be consistent. When you play De Reuck and Siyanda, those are not ball-markers, they are also not man-markers. They are more good at timing, they are cleaners and wipers.

“None of them wants to mark. Look at the balls that came through them in the first half. Those two are sweepers and not man-markers. I give credit to [Terrence] Mashego, I don’t know what the coach was doing in the game against Zimbabwe and Ghana playing [Nyiko] Mobbie as a left-back when there is Mashego and [Lyle] Lakay. Credit to Mashego.”

There are also players missing from the current Bafana set-up who Khanye feels should be selected.

The Mamelodi Sundowns of Andile Jali and Themba Zwane are some of the players Khanye wants to see playing for the national side.

“[Mothobi] Mvala and [Teboho] Mokoena as well as [Ethan] Brooks were nowhere to be seen. South Africa’s midfield was not playing football at all,” Khanye added.

Article continues below

“It is going to be a problem going forward with such a midfield. The coach was relying on [Bongokuhle] Hlongwane, Thabiso Kutumela and Tshegofatso Mabasa. That was disappointing especially knowing that Siyanda and De Reuck are only good at kicking the ball forward to find someone.

“Credit Mvala scored but I still question why he is there. Victor Letsoalo and Jali are almost the same age as well as Mshishi [Themba Zwane]. Jali should play, he recently won Man of the Match but you don’t call him up and you prefer Mvala.”

Since Broos came in as Bafana coach, Zwane and Jali have not tasted national team football.