Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye insists ‘there's no quality’ at Amakhosi after another woeful outing

The retired footballer has questioned some of Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt’s decisions in fielding some players

Former winger Junior Khanye believes that the calibre of players at the Soweto giants is of low standard, saying had there been quality, they could have defeated Bloemfontein comfortably instead of the 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw on Saturday.

Chiefs failed to win for a sixth consecutive league game after being held at home, after surrendering Anthony Akumu’s early opener which was cancelled out by Cyril Lingwati.

Now the 12th placed Soweto giants could drop one place on the standings if either or win on Sunday.

More teams

“Kaizer Chiefs looked much better in the first half as compared to other games but the quality is not there. That’s the reality that there quality is not there,” Khanye said on iDiski TV.

“If there was quality they should have led by four goals. We are talking about composure, being sure about what they were doing, playing in departments they should have scored four goals.

"Pound for pound with the name and brand Kaizer Chiefs against Celtic, there is history at Chiefs.

“Celtic were better than Chiefs, look at the second half. Kaizer Chiefs couldn’t even jump in their own half. There is love [for Chiefs] and let’s be realistic.”

Khanye also questioned coach Gavin Hunt’s tactics on an evening Daniel Cardoso was surprisingly fielded as left-back.

Siyabonga Ngezana was drafted as a right-back which is the natural position of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who played as a centre-back where he partnered Eric Mathoho.

“He [Hunt] has [Siphosake] Ntiya-Ntiya on the bench who is left-footed and he plays right-footed Cardoso at left-back,” said Khanye.

“When they [Celtic] pressed Cardoso it was always a problem and they earned square passes from that. How can you play Ngezana at right-back and he had no speed? Celtic realised it and they attacked through him the whole game. He was the weakest link.”

As Chiefs struggled to break down the Celtic defence to add to Akumu’s strike, Khanye lashed out at Leonardo Castro for what he feels was a lethargic outing by the Colombian.

Article continues below

“I was happy to see Khama Billiat having a much better first half. The reality is that boy is giving them game after game but the guy who receives his passes will be too far and Castro is in the starting line-up week in, week out. Look at every team list, he is there. What is he giving to Chiefs?,” Khanye said.

“Can he create space for himself? He is lazy. When the team is attacking he stops and drops and starts running slow. There is no work rate there. He is tall but cannot win areal balls. It tells you about his timing when the ball flies over him.”

Chiefs will now seek to put their domestic woes behind them by shifting attention to continental business in their next match, where they host Angolan giants Primeiro Agosto in a Caf first round, first-leg match on Wednesday.