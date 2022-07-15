Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Akumu has transfer offers beyond PSL & Zambia, agent reveals

The Kenyan star has received offers within and outside the continent but he is not looking to join a club from any of the Southern African countries

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony ‘Teddy’ Akumu is considering offers outside Zambia and South Africa after being released by the Soweto giants at the end of last season.

The Kenyan was among a number of players released by Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign as Amakhosi seek to rejuvenate their side before the new season begins.

Akumu had endured a tough season, making just two starts in 10 matches, his last appearance being in November 2021 and it was not a surprise to many when he was deemed surplus to requirements.

However, his agent George Bwana says the player has received a number of offers within and outside of the continent, which he is weighing before making a final decision but that does not include Zambia and South Africa.

"There have been a few offers here and there, some from South Africa while clubs from Zambia are interested but we are not considering that option at the moment because we think it will not be progressive for him as a player,” Bwana said as reported by KickOff.

"He has done well in Zambia and played for the biggest club there in Zesco United. We think he needs to move his career forward after having played for Kaizer Chiefs. We are also considering offers from Egypt and a second division club in Serbia” added Bwana.

"In Tanzania, we have had contact with Simba and Azam but we have not fully decided as yet. We are weighing all these options but we don’t want to wait too long. Age is a key factor for Teddy because he is nearing 30.”

Akumu joined Chiefs in January 2020 after four successful years with Zesco, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Glamour Boys.

He joined a handful of Kenyan players who have featured in the PSL, among them former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno, who turned out for Santos between 1997 and 2011, where he won a league title and two cups.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Mandela, former Ajax Cape Town and Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Alli Abondo as well as ex-Golden Arrows winger Clifton Miheso are the others.

Teddy, as he is popularly known, made his name at Kenyan giants Gor Mahia before a one-year stint with Sudan’s Al Merreikh, who he left for Zesco in 2016.