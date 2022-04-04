Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has jokingly asked his Al Ahly counterpart Pitso Mosimane to get him a job in Egypt.

In a friendly exchange on Twitter, the South Africans lauded each other for their previous achievements, and Hunt praised the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician for what he has specifically achieved with the African giants.

"I am dying to come there! Get me a job. I am so proud of all you’ve achieved. I see the results every week. So happy for you," Hunt tweeted in a reply to Mosimane’s statement.

I am dying to come there! Get me a job 😉 I am so proud of all you’ve achieved. I see the results every week 👌🏼 so happy for you. Get that yacht ready 🛥 @TheRealPitso https://t.co/2ByXMBRnMp — Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) April 3, 2022

"Gavin Hunt, big respect for you, you have won all South Africa trophies. History archived," Mosimane equally praised the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor.

"Come feel the waters in this region where I am [tough though] and you might like it. When we [are] day off, I will ask my friend’s yacht to take us over the Mediterranean for fishing and dolphin watching."

@gavinhunt12 ,big respect for you,you have won all SA trophies.History archived.Come feel the waters in this region where am I (tough though) & you might like it.When we day off, I will ask my friend’s Yacht to take us over the Mediterranean for fishing and dolphin watching .😊 https://t.co/eH57634R6W — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) April 2, 2022

Hunt is currently out of a coaching job after he was sacked by Chippa United in December last year.

Meanwhile, Mosimane explained why Al Ahly waited until the last group match in order to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

"As for the team’s performance in the group stages, it’s always like that. It’s never very nice or easy. I think you know how this movie [competition] will end. It’s a marathon and it’s not about how well you start," he stated.

"As for how I prepared the players, who were part of the Egyptian national team; we gave them a rest for two days because they came back from a very tough period. However, they are professionals and know how to adjust to these circumstances."

Al Ahly defeated Al Hilal 1-0 on Sunday at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, and the South African praised the Sudanese giants for mounting a tough challenge against them.

"It was a very difficult game. We have to pay respect to Al Hilal, who gave us a very brave fight," he added.

"We were a little bit cautious. Our back-line was very disciplined and that was why El Shenawy didn’t receive a lot of dangerous opportunities."

"We were a bit nervous at the beginning of the game, but after we scored, we became more relaxed."