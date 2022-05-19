Ex-Harambee Stars Oliech recommends solution as Mathare United raise hard-hitting questions over FKF Premier League

Kenya’s all-time scorer Dennis Oliech has stated soccer matters in the country should be handled by footballers.

Oliech, revisiting the struggle that has specifically hit Mathare United – who dished out three walkovers and saw themselves relegated from the Premier League - the retired striker claimed more clubs are bound to fall.

"He who wears the shoe knows where it pinches the most," Oliech – who scored 34 goals for Harambee Stars - posted on his Facebook page. "I talked about it unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears. Now it is MUFC [Mathare United Football Club] going under, and more are coming.

"Football matters should be left to footballers."

As Oliech recommends how football should be run in the country, Mathare United paused a number of questions, highlighting what it claims is the sorry state of the football fraternity.

"Today, nearly half of our FKF PL clubs, especially the community-based clubs, are facing escalating financial problems and, like MUFC, are at serious risk of financial collapse," the letter signed by Mathare’s chair Bob Munro, and obtained by GOAL, read.

Mathare United.

"Also, today, the plight of most clubs is largely due to the fact that the top league itself has been badly mismanaged and now doesn’t even have any TV, title rights or other sponsors.

"Over the last five years, have most of our top clubs become financially stable and sustainable? Related to that is this equally crucial question: Has our top league also become more financially stable and sustainable? The answer to both is, sadly, ‘No’."

The Football Kenya Federation transition committee, appointed by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, has proposed an amendment to the FKF constitution, but Munro’s letter points out that should not be the priority now.

"Should we be asking 'How best to amend and strengthen the FKF Constitution?' or asking 'What are the best practices for managing football in other highly successful football nations?'," the statement continued.

"For example, in most Uefa countries, are the top football officials elected or appointed through a professional selection process involving key shareholders?

"Are the top leagues owned and managed by the national football associations (NFAs) or by private companies in which the clubs are the shareholders? Why in Kenyan football should we accept or aim for anything less than the best practices?"

After the transition committee confirmed Mathare’s relegation, the club hinted they could challenge the decision.

"After featuring since 1999 in the Kenyan Premier League for 24 consecutive seasons, is it right and fair in fact and even in law for the FKF TC to suspend and relegate MUFC or any other clubs because its predecessor, the FKF CC in which you [Lindah Ogutu – head of the secretariat] also served as the Head of Secretariat, repeatedly failed to pay its monthly grants to clubs in a responsible, reliable and timely manner?" the club asked.