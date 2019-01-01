James Situma: Former Harambee Stars defender retires from active football

The defender has decided to hang up his boots after a successful career on the pitch

Former international and defender James Situma has retired from football.

Situma launched his career at in 2003 and represented six Kenyan clubs as well as KF Tirana of Albania.

"Yes, I have decided to hang my boots after long deliberation within myself. It is time to look at doing other things. I will need some time again to see what I will venture into after retirement," Situma told Goal in an exclusive interview.

The defender further pointed out to memorable moments in his career, which has spanned over a decade on the pitch.

Situma led to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in 2009, was part of Adel Amrouche's Harambee Stars team which lifted the Cecafa trophy in 2013 and also won the GOTV and KPL with in 2016.

"Joining Nzoia Sugar just after high school and winning the league title with Sofapaka as captain, winning Cecafa Cup with Kenya, winning a double with Tusker are the moments which I will forever look back and count them as big achievements," Situma added.

He also revealed people who were critical in his football's journey.

"The coaches I have played under, my fans, friends and of course my lovely wife. They have been a great source of inspiration in my long career," he continued.

Situma says his decision to retire and Francis Kimanzi's decision to quit Mathare United as head coach are not related events at all.

The defender reveals he tried to get in touch with Kimanzi while the coach was with Harambee Stars in on Africa Cup of Nations duties.

"I decided to hang up my boots long before but I had not told him (Kimanzi), although I tried to get him over the phone from the time he came from Afcon with Kenya he did not take the call," Situma explained.

"I learnt of his departure later but what is important to note is we never agreed to leave the club at the same time with him."

Situma has also featured for Nairobi City Stars, AFC and Kakamega .