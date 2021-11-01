Ex-Gor Mahia's Nyangi defends FKF, 'transparent and diligent' Mwendwa

Former Gor Mahia national treasurer Judith Nyangi has defended Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa claiming his tenure has been transparent.

Nyangi's defence of the Mwendwa regime comes at a time FKF is under inspection - following an order by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed to the sports registrar Rose Wasike - for claims of financial malpractices.

Nyangi also fears that the inspection could attract a Fifa ban for Kenya.

"Someone somewhere sitting pretty in a beautiful state-funded office is out to torment the Kenyan sportsmen. We ask ourselves very hard questions on whose side this individual is, on the peoples' side or on the cartels' side," Nyangi wrote on Facebook.



"It is a tragedy when clubs like Gor Mahia, Vihiga Queens and the [Harambee] Starlets are participating in high international voltage assignments and someone is busy somewhere trying to attract a Fifa ban in the football fraternity.



"In the words of the former Harambee Stars captain, Musa Otieno, he decries this will cost thousands of youths their jobs.

"It is important to note that Fifa gave FKF a clean bill of health, but it is surprising that an individual somewhere wants to force an audit on a matter that was dispensed by Fifa."A question lingering in my mind is what achievement the individual pushing for a Fifa ban will achieve? This will lead to a mass job loss, causing families to suffer, which will escalate the crime level in the country because the majority of those who will be affected will be youths."[Nick] Mwendwa has performed his duties with diligence and transparency in the FKF management. It is important to note that during his tenure there has been an increase in football activities in the country, spreading up to the local levels, unlike in the past where the federation only focused on major towns."What sin has Nick Mwendwa done if not to try to better the football standards in the country?"