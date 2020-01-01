Ex-Gor Mahia’s Bolo is optimistic for the destiny of women's football under Omondi

The former K’Ogalo treasurer lost the women's representative race but believes the elected persons are capable of championing their desires

Former treasurer Sally Bolo is confident women's football is destined for greater things following the election of Margaret Omondi.

Omondi defeated opponents, including Bolo, in the race to capture the Football Federation (FKF) Women Representative position at the National Executive Committee.

Conceding defeat, Bolo said she is confident the new office bearer is capable of championing the needs of women's football.

“For everything, there is a time; a time for politics and a time for work. What is done is done and I offer my congratulations to the winners of FKF elections,” Bolo said in a Facebook post.

“As a losing candidate in the race to represent women in the national office, it is time to rally behind Margaret Omondi and offer utmost support so that the hard-working women in the game are better served.

“Women deserve better and with Margaret as our representative, I believe we are destined for better.”

The football administrator confirmed the election setback will not affect her support and love for the game as she is going to invest energy in making it better.

“In the meantime, my passion for this beautiful game is not based on fleeting emotions, rather it is ingrained in who I am and I will continue to seek positions where I can serve and add value to football in Kenya and beyond,” she added.

“This did not go in my favour, but the beauty of the race is in falling down and getting up over and over again. I live to fight another day.”

FKF managed to hold its elections on October 17 even after the previous two attempts were stopped by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) after aggrieved parties lodged complaints.

Although the Kenyan Women Premier League has been somewhat neglected in as far as finding a sponsor is concerned, the national side has registered good performances in the recent past.

The team won the Ceacafa Womens' Senior Challenge Cup in in 2019 and also advanced in the Olympic qualifiers where they were later knocked out by Zambia in the third stage.

The majority of the players that won the regional trophy have also secured new deals with professional clubs.