Ex-Gor Mahia striker Tuyisenge named in Rwanda squad for Tanzania friendly

The Atletico de Luanda striker is listed in the Amavubi squad which will take on Taifa Stars in an international friendly on Monday

Former striker Jacques Tuyisenge will lead the line when Rwanda takes on .

Of the 27 players called up by interim coach Vincent Mashami, only two are foreign-based with the rest featuring for different clubs in the Rwandan Premier League.

Striker Meddie Kagere will join the team’s camp from Tanzania champions Simba SC, while Tuyisenge will fly in from his new Angolan side Atletico de Luanda.

The game will start at 6 pm, at Kigali Stadium and will be key for coach Mashami as he tries to assemble a strong squad to face Ethiopia for a ticket to the 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) finals tournament next week.

Rwanda will go into the Chan game with a slight advantage after winning the two sides’ first-leg 1-0 away in Ethiopia last month. Chan is strictly designed for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues.

Mashami’s men will host the Walias of Ethiopia at Kigali Stadium on October 19, with a draw enough to see Rwanda qualify for Chan for a third successive time - and fourth overall.

Meanwhile, Tanzania are also using the friendly for their return leg match of the Chan qualifiers against Sudan. Taifa Stars lost the first leg played in Dar es Salaam 1-0 and will need a straight win to advance to the finals to be staged in .

Tanzania will play Rwanda minus their key striker Mbwana Samatta, who was left out of the squad owing to injury.

The Tanzanian delegation composed of 38 members arrived in Kigali in two batches on Thursday night and early Friday. They will hold a couple of training sessions this weekend.

Rwanda beat Tanzania 2-1 the last time the two countries met in December 2017 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge.

Rwanda squad

Goalkeepers: Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Yves Kimenyi (Rayon) and Umar Rwabugiri (APR).

Defenders: Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Latif Bishira (AS Kigali), Thierry Manzi (APR) Fitina Ombolenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR), Eric Rutanga (Rayon), Aimable Nsabimana (Police), Eric Iradukunda (Rayon) and Herve Rugwiro (Rayon).

Midfielders: Rashid Kalisa (AS Kigali), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Amran Nshimiyimana (Rayon), Olivier Niyonzima (APR), Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Jean Claude Iranzi (Rayon) and Djabel Manishimwe (APR).

Forwards: Osee Iyabivuze (Police), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police), Justin Mico (Police), Ernest Sugira (APR), Jimmy Mashingilwa Kibengo (Bugesera), Medie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), and Jacques Tuyisenge (Atletico de Luanda, Angola).