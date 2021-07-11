Ex-Gor Mahia Mutiso: Why AFC Leopards fail when it matters most

This season Ingwe have thrown away opportunities to represent the country in continental assignments

Ex-Harambee Star Innocent Mutiso has opined as to why AFC Leopards have consistently failed to achieve their target of consistently representing Kenya in Caf competitions.

Recently, the 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions failed to secure a ticket for the Caf Champions League despite getting several chances to get the same. The latest downfall was in the Shield Cup final where they lost to Gor Mahia and lost another opportunity to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.

It was a heartbreak for their supporters who were hopeful of seeing their team dining with the big boys on the continent.

Why do Ingwe fail to win when it matters most?

"Leopards are never short of talent every season but when it really matters they falter because of a combination of reasons like lack of self-belief, inferiority complex, and inconsistencies in management," Mutiso told Goal on Sunday.

"When you don't know if or when you will get your salary or allowances can also make players not be fully committed. Change of technical bench mid-season and end of the season really stagnates the development of the team that is why they will blow hot and cold in each season.

"In the 2020/2021 season they had a very good chance to win the KPL but those combinations restricted them to mere participants."

Will they put their disappointments aside and win the league?

"It comes to mental strength, they have to show that they have put their frustrations aside and push for the title," Mutiso continued.

"Winning the league is very possible, they can end their 23-year wait but again, they have Tusker and Gor Mahia and KCB as well to compete with. Consistency and purpose on the pitch will play a big role in helping the team get to the top by the end of the season."

Article continues below

In the league assignment, Ingwe emerged 2-0 victors against Bandari at Thika Stadium on Friday.

Robert Mudenyu and Peter Thiong'o scored the goals that gave Ingwe the win that helped them keep third position on the league's log with 43 points.

The Brewers top the campaign with 50 goals with the Bankers coming second with four less.