Ex-Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno terminates contract in Ethiopia

Goal can reveal the former Gor Mahia star has asked to leave the Ethiopian club owing to lack of playing time

Kenyan midfielder Humphrey Mieno has tabled a request to leave Ethiopian giants Saint George.

Goal can exclusively reveal the former star is not happy at the club and has already demanded a release letter with the Ethiopian Premier League season set to conclude this weekend.

A source close to the player, who did not want to be named confirmed to Goal the latest development.

“Yes it is true Mieno is leaving Saint George. He has struggled to get enough playing time since coach Stewart Hall was fired and he feels he cannot warm the bench anymore,” the source told Goal in an interview on Thursday.

Mieno linked up with coach Stewart Hall in Ethiopia after he signed a two year contract, a transfer move that re-united him with Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi, who also turns out for the side.

However, coach Hall, who has handled and AFC in , was later fired owing to poor results.