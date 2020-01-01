Ex-Gor Mahia forward Mutiso defends Kefwa’s 2016 Mwendwa endorsement

The retired footballer led the players’ welfare body to support the current president in the previous national elections

Former international Innocent Mutiso has defended Kenya Footballers Welfare Association's (Kefwa) decision to endorse Nick Mwendwa in 2016.

The body’s move to support Mwendwa generated criticism, as some players claim the umbrella body made the decision without their consent.

“The current FKF president [Mwendwa] was ready to come and meet our Kefwa board and he did convince them he was the right man for the job because of his manifesto,” Kefwa president Mutiso told Radio Jambo.

More teams

“Out of the 14 board members, 13 of them came I can remember well. That is how we made the decision because there were representatives of teams.

“We also had club captains from , the National Super League, and the Women's Premier League as well as some teams from Division One and Two.

“That is when Mwendwa came, sold his agenda and everyone was impressed," he added. "That was not my sole decision but it was a unanimous one.

“We had 109 captains and through a press conference stated what we discussed and the decision reached. People have just been creating issues to suit their agenda.”

Mutiso, who is Boniface Osano’s running mate for the upcoming FKF elections, also talked about what they would implement should they clinch the seat.

“We are going to prioritise youth and women football as these are the areas the federation has somewhat neglected. They have treated them as a second thought,” added the former and star.

“Yes, FKF has put in place some measures to improve them but it seems they have run out of ideas to develop them further.

“The women league has no sponsor now and those are the things the incumbent promised he was going to deal with. That is why we voted for him then.

“He promised that under his watch, women would start playing football as a career and not as an afterthought. When Vihiga Queens won the league title, I expected FKF vice-president [Doris Petra] to come and present the trophy but she was nowhere to be seen.

“That is why I am insisting that the league has been treated as a second thought.

“The youth competition must be conducted as a league and not like a tournament. Let us learn from the established leagues where the junior league is run parallel to the main league.

Article continues below

“If it is run like a tournament, then teams will be formed and disbanded right after the tournament," he concluded. "That is why we have not had proper consistency in our football.”

Osano and Mutiso are the latest candidates to have declared interest in unseating Mwendwa.