Ex-AFC Leopards midfielder Noah Wafula sent out on loan by Vipers SC

Wafula crossed the boarder to Ugandan league from Kakamega Homeboyz in August 2018

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Noah Wafula is set to be sent out on loan by Ugandan Premier League side Vipers SC.

Vipers Technical Director Eddie Butindo announced the release of Wafula alongside Ndizeye Sefu, Dickens Okwir, Fred Okot, Davis Kasirye and Frank Tumwesigye, who is set to join Express FC on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The club, however, parted ways with Aggrey Madoi’s at the end of his contract. Wafula, who joined Vipers from Kakamega Homeboyz, reportedly failed to impress coach Michael Nam Ouma who recommended his release for a loan spell.

The club is yet to reach a deal with any club where they'll send the former Tusker midfielder who joined Vipers in August 2018.