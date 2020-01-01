Ex-Gor Mahia defender Mohammed: I will likely extend my stay at Nkana FC

The former K’Ogalo captain admits he would extend his stay with the Red Devils despite interest from a number of clubs

defender Musa Mohammed has revealed he is close to extending his stay with Nkana FC.

The former defender is currently a free agent after his two-year contract with the Zambian giants ended in June. However, Mohammed has now revealed he has enjoyed his stay at Nkana and could extend his contract soon.

“I could renew my deal at Nkana,” Mohammed is quoted by Nairobi News. “I have enjoyed my stay at Nkana and even though we did not win titles over there, we had some great success especially in the continental matches.

“Life in Zambia and Kenya is almost the same and the club is professionally run. Other clubs have shown interest in my services and we have had some negotiations. I have an elaborate decision to make on the way forward. I hope to have some news soon.”

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) are among the clubs that have reportedly shown a keen interest to sign the defender.

In a previous interview, Mohammed confirmed to Goal that Yanga had already made contact with his agent over a possible transfer to the Jangwani Street-based giants.

“Yanga are still negotiating with my agent and so we can just wait and see how the talks will proceed. It is just my hope everything will turn positive,” Mohammed told Goal.

At Nkana, the central defender was parading alongside other Kenyan stars including former AFC captain Duncan Otieno, former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and Duke Abuya, who joined in January 2020.

Mohammed featured for K'Ogalo from 2010 to 2017 before moving to Albania for a short stint with KF Tirana. When he ended his contract with the European club, he returned home before moving to Zambia in 2018.

Mohammed’s statement comes a few days after Abuya revealed his happiness at being turned into a midfielder from a defender at Nkana.

Abuya, who signed for the Zambian club on a two-year deal in January 2020 from , has become a regular starter for the side but playing in an unfamiliar role, where he has effectively partnered with another Kenyan player, Duncan Otieno.