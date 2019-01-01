Ex-Gor Mahia defender Karim Nizigiyimana joins Ugandan club Vipers SC

The Burundi national team captain won two league titles with K’Ogalo and also one with Rayon Sports of Rwanda

Karim Nizigiyimana has officially signed for Ugandan champions Vipers SC.

The Burundian defender left K’Ogalo after his contract expired last December and was not keen to renew the same. The Ugandan champions have confirmed the signing of the right back on a free transfer.

“No more ifs, it’s now official Vipers SC has completed all documentation related to the acquisition of right back Karim Nizigiyimana from Gor Mahia of Kenya. The roving defender, who joins on a free transfer, put pen to paper on a two-year renewable contract hence becoming a full Venom until 2021.”

Nizigiyimana, who started his career as a youth at Prince Louis in Burundi ended a successful period at the Kenyan champions after four fruitful seasons.

His senior career started at Vitalo (Burundi) in 2006 from where he moved to APR (Rwanda) in 2008 before Kiyovu Sports snatched him in 2009 enroute to Congolese giants AS Vita where he spent almost the whole of 2010.

After just a year in the Democratic Republic of Congo, he returned to Vital ‘O’ towards the end of 2010 and Rayon Sports signed him in 2011 however, his spell at the Rwandese club ended in 2015 when he joined Gor Mahia.