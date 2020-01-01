Ex-Gor Mahia defender Batambuze reacts to Busoga United transfer rumours

The experienced full-back was among the players released by the Kenyan giants after being out of action for over a year due to injury

Former defender Shafiq Batambuze could be set for a Ugandan Premier League return as he is training with Busoga United.

Batambuze was among the players released by the Football Federation Premier League side ahead of the 2020/21 season and is now training with the Ugandan outfit although he maintains no deal has been signed so far.

The former full-back said his sessions with the Busoga club is meant to keep him fit after being out of action for a considerable period due to an injury.

“I am training with Busoga United as I try to stay fit,” Batambuze told Sports Nation.

“However, I have not signed with them, I am a free agent and open to any deal at the moment.”

The Ugandan was injured during a Caf preliminary round fixture against then Burundi champions Aigle Noir one year ago.

The injury came at a time Gor Mahia were facing a tough financial period as they participated in both the Caf competitions and the domestic tournaments without a sponsor.

The prolonged lack of proper treatment saw the star publicly plead for assistance as the injury threatened his career.

Batambuze is among the players who left Gor Mahia during the recently closed transfer window alongside Lawrence Juma ( FC), Joash Onyango (Simba SC, ), Wellington Ochieng (Tusker FC), Elvis Ronack ( FC), Kennedy Otieno ( FC), Boniface Omondi (Wazito FC), and David Mapigano (Azam FC, Tanzania).

Apart from wide experience at club level, he was part of the national team that took part in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon

The full-back started his career at Simba FC – now Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF FC) – before he signed for Muhoroni FC which was his first Kenyan club in 2011.

After a stint with Muhoroni, he was signed by Uganda’s giants Sports Club Villa but returned to Kenya in 2013 to play for Western Stima.

He served Sofapaka on loan before he was signed by Tusker where he made his name. After good moments with the Brewers, the Ugandan signed for league giants Gor Mahia where he picked up an injury that derailed what had started as a good journey in K’Ogalo’s shirt.

If Batambuze will sign with Busoga United, he would be the latest Uganda international to return home after Denis Iguma, Tony Mawejje, Juma Balinya and Murushid Juuko.