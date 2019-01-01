Ex-Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah Otieno named to handle KCB

The Bankers will be targeting a top-four finish in the Kenya Premier League during the 2019/2020 season

Zedekiah Otieno has been appointed the new head coach for .

Otieno, who takes over from June 10, replaces tactician Frank Ouna who has since left the club.

The transition is part of the changes meant to strengthen the team ahead of the coming season.

“We are keen to continually build a strong squad and tap it to its full potential. We are looking at a top 4 finish next season and therefore we are looking for the right mix of skills to propel the team,” said Paul Russo, the Club’s President who is also the KCB Group Director Regional Business in a statement obtained by Goal.

The former Harambee Stars defender and coach handed in his resignation letter on Friday which was later accepted by the Kenyan champions.

Article continues below

“We received his letter of leaving the club on Friday, June 7, and we accepted his decision,” chairman Ambrose Rachier told Goal.

“As Gor Mahia we would like to wish him all the best for the coming future and also thank him for what he offered this great club during his time here “

KCB finished 10th in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with 45 points, marking a largely successful season after promotion to the top flight league.